Districts prep summer lunch programs as pandemic waivers expire

The change could impact access to meals for more than 105,000 Connecticut children, according to the group, No Kid Hungry.

MERIDEN, Conn. — This summer, Meriden Public Schools will offer free lunches to kids 18 and under at 6 locations from schools to parks across the city. Attendees will notice some changes as the pandemic-era waivers are set to expire, including no grab-and-go pick up.



“Kids need these meals,” said Susan Maffe, Director of Food and Nutrition Services for Meriden Public Schools.



Starting June 20, John Barry Elementary, Israel Putman Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and Maloney High School will open for lunchtime with indoor and outdoor seating options.



The Meriden Green and City Park locations will also open for lunch, starting June 27. (See full location and mealtimes below.)

Over the last couple years, you might remember parents could get up to two meals for their kids to take home, but this summer, the federal waivers that eased requirements will expire at the end of the month.



“Certainly in this economy, it’s got to be very challenging for anyone,” Maffe said. “So at this point in time, the need has to only be getting greater however our ability to provide is becoming much, much smaller. We’re very concerned about that.”

“Last year, we were able to provide, when they came for lunch, breakfast for the following day, so we’re really disappointed. Our state legislators and senators are on board; however, there’s so much going on in Washington right now and unfortunately, it looks like this is going to happen a little too late,” Maffe said.



“Some of the downfalls is that it’s difficult for parents to go to sites every day and bring their children or maybe they’re leaving them with an older person or an aunt, and there might be transportation issues so the waivers allowed us to do bulk pick up so that way we knew the child was getting enough meals and they were going to be able to eat,” Julieth Callejas, Executive Director of End Hunger Connecticut said.



But despite the downfalls, End Hunger Connecticut said this will also give children a chance to get back to a normal routine, interact with other kids, and exercise.



Meals will be served Monday through Friday at the school and park locations below:



SUMMER LUNCH LOCATIONS (STARTING JUNE 20):

-John Barry Elementary - 12:15-1:00 p.m.

-Israel Putnam Elementary - 12:30-1:15 p.m.

-Lincoln Middle School - 1:00-1:45 p.m.

-Maloney High School - 1:00-1:45 p.m.

SUMMER LUNCH LOCATIONS (STARTING JUNE 27):

The Meriden Green - 12:15-1:00 p.m.

City Park - 12:30-1:15 p.m.

