How to support Connecticut residents fundraising to help Ukraine

Donations are being collected at several locations around the state.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — For those living in Connecticut with ties to Ukraine, the past several days have been a nightmare.

"There is a war in my country. So I've been crying I think five days non-stop and after that, we were like we have to do something," said Vita Horash of New Britain who has family in Ukraine.

What started as an effort to get them the items they need, quickly turned into something bigger. She and her partner put the call out to try to help as many people as possible.

"This isn't a war being fought by soldiers but mainly by people just like you and I," said Seth Cerone of New Britain. "Every day, there's a lot of sadness and anger and we just decided let's do something. If there's regular people fighting, then regular people can help," he said.

In just about 24 hours, the two have raised nearly $2,300 worth of donations to go to Ukraine. Everything from warm clothing, to non-perishable food, and whatever else is needed.

"In keeping communicated one thing we saw on every list was battery packs so we kind of hit every store around and bought all of them," Cerone said.

The images coming out of her native country left Horash feeling helpless.

People hiding in bunkers, even babies from the NICU. Something especially difficult for her, being a neo-natal nurse here in Connecticut.

"Those were I think the most horrible pictures that I've seen. Just working every day with babies, little preemies, and knowing how much care they need and attention and just knowing that they're in basements right now," she said.

The mission to get the supplies is one way for her to help though.

It hits close to home for her friend Kateryna Pushkar too. Also a nurse, she's collecting medical supplies to send to Ukraine.

"Because there's so many wounded people they need help. Medical help. For doctors, for nurses, to do their job," Pushkar said. "We're just really begging hospitals and healthcare facilities to help us with supplies," she said.

She works with the non-profit Maidan United Inc. and her hope is that they will find what they need soon because the situation is dire.

"We cannot wait for a week, two, or months to get it, we need to get it as soon as possible because it's taking a awhile to get there," Pushkar said.

Horash and Cerone are collecting the following items:

Power banks, batteries, solar chargers

Hand warmers

Triple antibiotics, Tylenol, ibuprofen, bandages

First aid kits

Camping gear

Flashlights

Drones

Thermal clothes, balaclavas, winter hats, knee pads, socks

Diapers, dry formula

Feminine products

Non-perishable food

Swiss army knives, super glue and eye shields

Those items can be dropped off at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 303 Eddy Glover Blvd. New Britain, CT 06051.

Belvedere Restaurant in New Britain is hosting a fundraiser for the organization on Friday, March 4, from 6-9 p.m.

More information on how to support Maidan United Inc. is listed here:

