Suspect in Waterbury murder arrested in Florida

Was taken into custody by Federal Marshals

WATERBURY, Conn. — The suspect in a July murder was arrested Wednesday in Florida.

Waterbury police said the United States Marshals Service located and apprehended Ramon Ocasio, 35, in Orlando, Florida. Ocasio is a suspect in the July 13 murder of William Charles David, 48, of Waterbury.

Waterbury police are in the process of extraditing Ocasio back to Connecticut. Ocasio is being held on a $2 million bond pending extradition and arraignment in court/GA 4.

At the time of the murder, police said Ocasio went out onto the second floor rear porch and was arguing with the victim standing in the driveway.

They said one point, Ocasio shot several gunshots at the victim, ran down the rear porch stairs, got into a red Ford F150 pickup with Florida registration Z64DXC and fled the scene driving east on Green Street .