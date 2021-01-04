Suspicious package in Hartford turns out to be medical kit

Incident happened at in Institute of Living

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police officials said there was no danger from what was originally described as a suspicious package that was found in Hartford Thursday morning.

Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert, spokesperson for the Hartford Police, said in an email, "The suspicious package at 200 Retreat Avenue is all set. Security evacuated the building and the Bomb Squad responded. The package was just a med kit that that was left in a bathroom. Police are clearing the scene."

The incident happened at the Institute of Living, part of Hartford Healthcare and located across the street from Hartford Hospital.

