Team Israel to play at Dunkin’ Donuts Park before Summer Olympics in Tokyo

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Yard Goats officials announced Wednesday that Team Israel will play two exhibition games in the capital city's ballpark this summer.

Before heading to the Summer Olympics, Team Israel will suit up at Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m.

They will match up against the Bristol Blues and Ocean State Waves of the NECL (New England Collegiate Baseball League) as part of its Northeast United States tour.

Tickets for both games are now on sale for $10.

Fans can purchase at the park's Click It or Ticket Box Office, over the phone by calling 860-246-4628 or online here.

Officials say this summer, baseball will make its return to the Olympics for the first time since the 2008 Summer Games.

“We are excited that our fans will get the opportunity to see Team Israel compete in a game leading up to their appearance in Tokyo at the upcoming Olympics,” Yard Goats team owner Josh Solomon said. “It is a huge accomplishment for such a small country to qualify for the Olympics and we are honored to host them at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.”

Team Israel is led by four-time MLB All-Star Ian Kinsler.

"We're delighted to be able to spend some time in Hartford during our Olympic preparations," Team Israel GM Peter Kurtz said. "I want to thank Josh Solomon for helping make this happen. Josh has been a true friend of Israel Baseball and has donated generously to our cause. I know he was planning to be in Tokyo to cheer us on in person and since that can't happen, playing two games on his turf is the next best thing."

Team Israel travels to Tokyo, Japan on July 22 in preparation for the Opening Ceremonies on July 23.

