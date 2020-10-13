The Hartford to donate $10 million to projects in city's Asylum Hill neighborhood

The company committed $9 million in 2010

HARTFORD, Conn — The Hartford is helping out it's neighbors with a $10 million donation over the Asylum Hill neighborhood.

The company, which has been in Hartford for more than 200 years, said Tuesday that it is making a "$10 million commitment to the neighborhood over the next five years. Funding will focus on supporting the most pressing needs of community members based on findings from The Hartford’s Asylum Hill Neighborhood Survey."

“The Hartford is proud to continue its long-standing support of the Asylum Hill neighborhood, the place we’ve called home for 100 years,” said Kathy Bromage, chief marketing and communications officer for The Hartford. “The strong partnerships we’ve built with nonprofits in the neighborhood have positioned us well to take action and continue to foster a safe, strong and successful community.”

The Hartford surveyed individuals and non-profits in Asylum Hill, between August and September 2020 to identify the areas of most need. Based on these findings, the company plans to increase its focus on programs that promote job readiness, housing stability and greater safety in Asylum Hill with current partners such as The Village for Families and Children, United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut and Northside Institutions Neighborhood Alliance.

The survey found their concerns as follows:

Employment/job resources (55%)

Housing/homelessness resources (52%)

Crime/safety resources (51%)

The donation follows a $7 million investment from The Hartford in 2010 to revitalize the neighborhood, which included a $2 million contribution towards the removal of the Capitol West building, in addition to educational programs with community partners such as Junior Achievement, The Village for Families and Children and West Middle School.