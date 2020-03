Holly Sullivan is the new President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL), the state’s largest gun rights organization. She joined us to express her members’ opposition to a pending bill that would slap a 35% excise tax on the sale of ammunition.

She also discusses the legal battle over the state’s ban on gun magazines that can hold more than 10 bullets. The ban was passed in the wake of the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown.