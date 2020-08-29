Thief steals car from Manchester with child in backseat

State Police spotted the car on I-84 in Hartford; suspect in custody, child returned safely to mother.

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — Another stolen car in Connecticut, but this one came with a terrifying twist.

At 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Manchester Police were notified that a car was stolen from 404 Hartford Road -- with a toddler still in the backseat.

Police immediately notified surrounding towns and Connecticut State Police soon spotted the stolen vehicle in Hartford I-84 West.

Along with Hartford Police, the suspect was apprehended just off the highway, and the child, who was not harmed, was returned to his mother.

Police have not released details about how the car was stolen. 404 Hartford Road is the address of convenience store and gas station just off of Route 384 in Manchester, but it's not yet clear if that's where the car was stolen from or just where the 9-1-1 call came from.

This is a developing story; we'll have more information as it becomes available.