Three families displaced after early morning fire in Hartford

Firefighters still on the scene

Hartford Fire Department responded to an emergency call at 766 Garden Street around 3:23 am on Saturday.

Authorities say the fire originated on the second floor of the multi-family home and rapidly expanded to the third floor.

Fire officials say six residents were taken to the hospital for evaluation, 1 for pre-existing medical conditions and 5 for possible smoke inhalation. Paramedics transported 4 people for medical treatment and 2 others transported themselves to the hospital.

Fire conditions escalated quickly while companies were rescuing residents. A Mayday was called at 3:33 am to help to extinguish the fire on the third floor. Firefighters utilized ladders to exit the structure via the front porches.

The residence on the D-Delta side was evacuated for precautionary and safety reasons. The Fire Department said there was a minor fire extension to the exterior of that building that was quickly extinguished. At the same time, residents were moved to CT Transit buses called to the scene to provide temporary shelter for the residents.

Companies are still operating on the scene. The Special Services Unit is on scene assisting the three displaced families (11 People, 10 Adults and 1 Child). SSU will be working with the American Red Cross to relocate those families and follow up with those evaluated at the hospital.