Tips on what to keep in your car for winter weather

MANCHESTER, Conn. — With the Winter weather in full effect, we want to make sure you’re prepared. Fox61’s Lauren Zenzie visited Ocean State Job Lot in Manchester, where they’re fully stocked with Winter supplies.
Paul Reck, Store Team Leader said their shelves are still well stocked, receiving shipments 4-5 days per week. “We’d love to see you come down and visit us”
Make sure to pack an emergency kit of supplies in your vehicle, in case of emergency.
- Snow Brush
- Jumper Cables
- Ice scraper
- Winter gloves
- Socks
- Jacket
- Hat
- Extra Winter Coat
- Blanket
- Windshield Wiper Fluid
Tom Fedigan, Master Sergeant with the Connecticut State Police says “It’s always a good idea to make sure you have a bottle of washer fluid in your car during the wintertime. Make sure your wiper blades are good as well”
