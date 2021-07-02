Tips on what to keep in your car for winter weather

Be ready for an emergency

MANCHESTER, Conn. — With the Winter weather in full effect, we want to make sure you’re prepared. Fox61’s Lauren Zenzie visited Ocean State Job Lot in Manchester, where they’re fully stocked with Winter supplies.

Paul Reck, Store Team Leader said their shelves are still well stocked, receiving shipments 4-5 days per week. “We’d love to see you come down and visit us”

Make sure to pack an emergency kit of supplies in your vehicle, in case of emergency.

Snow Brush

Jumper Cables

Ice scraper

Winter gloves

Socks

Jacket

Hat

Extra Winter Coat

Blanket

Windshield Wiper Fluid