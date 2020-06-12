One dead after crash on Tower Ave. in Hartford; Road closed due to downed pole

HARTFORD, Conn — Police closed Tower Ave. in Hartford Sunday morning due to downed pole after an accident that resulted in one death.
Police responded around 7:30am to a severe car accident. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital.
Police said the man was later pronounced dead.
A Chrysler 300 could be seen with damage to the driver's side of the car.
It was not clear how long the road would be closed.
The crash happened near the corner of Lebanon St. and Tower Avenue, adjacent to the Mt. Sinai campus of St. Francis Hospital.