One dead after crash on Tower Ave. in Hartford; Road closed due to downed pole

Crash happened Sunday morning

HARTFORD, Conn — Police closed Tower Ave. in Hartford Sunday morning due to downed pole after an accident that resulted in one death.

Police responded around 7:30am to a severe car accident. The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital.

Police said the man was later pronounced dead.

A Chrysler 300 could be seen with damage to the driver's side of the car.

It was not clear how long the road would be closed.