Trumbull fire leaves home a total loss

Two firefighters were injured

TRUMBULL, Conn. — A fire left a home on Academy Road a total loss Thursday. Two firefighters were injured fighting the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the home located at 5 Academy Road at 10 a.m. The Long Hill Fire Chief says the fire was very difficult due to the house being at the edge of a cliff.

Firefighters from Trumbull, Shelton, and Monroe battled the fire for about an hour.

The residents were able to get out of the home safely.

Two firefighters were injured. One was taken to the hospital for exhaustion.

The fire is under investigation by the Trumbull Fire Marshal's office.

