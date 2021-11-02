Two brothers, juvenile charged in December street robbery in Shelton

Eliezer Reyes (19), his brother Jose Reyes (18) and the juvenile were all arrested and charged with 2nd degree Robbery, 2nd degree Assault and 6th degree Larceny.

SHELTON, Conn. — Officials say three people are in custody following a violent street robbery back in December.

Shelton PD and EMS responded to reports of a male being assaulted in the area of Coram Avenue and White Street on December 10.

Witnesses told officers that three males were kicking and punching the victim on the ground, who was robbed of his backpack.

The suspects fled the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained in the assault and robbery.

Following an investigation, detectives recovered the victims backpack and determined the identities of the three suspects, including one juvenile.

Shelton Police obtained arrest warrants for 19-year-old Eliezer Reyes, his 18-year-old brother Jose Reyes and the juvenile.

The Reyes brothers were both arrested Wednesday, February 10 and charged with 2nd degree Robbery, 2nd degree Assault and 6th degree Larceny.

Both were held on a $150,000 bond and will be transported to Milford Superior Court on Thursday.

The juvenile suspect was arrested in January and charged with 2nd degree Robbery, 2nd degree Assault and 6th degree Larceny.