ENFIELD, Conn. — Police are on scene a car vs. building crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the car crashed into 'The Main Kitchen' on Route 5 near High Street.

Enfield PD tells FOX61 there were no injuries to anyone inside.

However, two vehicle occupants were transported to the hospital for care, police said.

Building officials are inspecting the facility.