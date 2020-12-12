Two shootings on the same day in New Haven. Police investigate

Both incidents appear to be unrelated.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police responded to two different shooting incidents on December 11, 2020, which led two people with no life-threatening injuries.

The first incident was reported around 4:30 pm after a person was shot on Ferry Street between Saltonstall Ave.

Police said they found a 45-year-old man from New Haven with a gunshot wound to the foot and a gunshot graze wound to the thigh. Paramedics took the victim to Yale-New Haven Medical Center. Health staff determined the victim had no life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe that the victim was passing by Ferry Street corner store when a gunman on foot attempted to steal from him. The suspect shot at the victim and then run away. The gunman was last seen in a getaway vehicle heading north on Ferry Street toward Grand Avenue.

In a second shooting incident, around 8:30 pm on the same day, authorities responded to 911 calls reporting a 31-year-old New Haven woman who was shot in the thigh on Foxon Boulevard. The victim was outside a business in the area of 270 Foxon Boulevard. An ambulance took the victim to the hospital, where the injury was determined to be non-life-threatening, police said.

After further investigation, police said that the woman was walking westbound on Foxon Boulevard from Quinnipiac Avenue's intersection. Detectives are investigating the possibility the victim was shot as part of an ongoing dispute.

Officers located evidence of gunfire in the roadway in front of 270 Foxon Boulevard. The crime scene has since been released.

Police said that both incidents appear to be unrelated.