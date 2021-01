New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said the fire happened at Lafayette and Main Street.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — An underground fire at Lafayette and Main Street has caused businesses in the area to be evacuated.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart tweeted Thursday night writing there was a lot of smoke coming from the manholes. Eversource and CNG are on the scene,

Stewart added no one has been hurt.

