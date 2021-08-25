University of St. Josephs in West Hartford requiring COVID-19 vaccination for students, staff, and faculty

According to the school, verification of full vaccination must be submitted by October 15, 2021.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of St. Joseph's (USJ) in West Hartford announced on Wednesday that all students, staff, and faculty who work or take classes in person at the school must be fully vaccinated or get an approved medical or religious exemption. This includes part-time and adjunct employees.

According to the school, the decision was made in response to the FDA approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on August 23. Employees and students will have to submit verification of having received a first dose of the vaccine or an approved exemption by September 15.

By October 15, students and employees will have to submit verification of full vaccination.

The school said attending class remotely instead of in-person is not an option for unvaccinated students. Students and employees who receive an exemption will have to comply with preventative measures and restrictions as deemed by USJ.

Anyone who fails to comply with the vaccination or exemption requirement will face loss of privileges and/or sanctions.

The university will host a vaccination clinic for staff, faculty, and students on Friday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the O'Connell Center. USJ says appointments are not required.

