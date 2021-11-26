USS Minnesota returns from deployment at Naval Submarine Base New London

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine returned to the Naval Submarine Base New London after it steamed more than 45,000 nautical miles during its deployment.

GROTON, Conn. — Just in time for the holidays, the crew of the USS Minnesota returned home on Friday after a seven-month deployment overseas.

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine returned to the Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton on Friday after it steamed more than 45,000 nautical miles during the deployment. The USS Minnesota was previously deployed in 2019.

The ceremonial first kiss was awarded to Steffanie Dube and Seaman Kyle Hodgson, while the first hug was awarded to Brittany Porter and her husband, Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Porter, officials said.

“There is no better homecoming than the return from a long and challenging deployment. It is a special sort of Thanksgiving that our Sailors will be celebrating, one that rejoices because of families reunited,” Capt. John Stafford, the commodore of Submarine Squadron 4, said in a statement.

“I can speak for all of our Groton shipmates when I offer our tremendous admiration and pride for the accomplishment of a well-executed deployment,” he continued. “And we extend our eternal gratitude to the families whose own service and sacrifice enabled such a bold commitment to liberty and the values we hold dear as a nation. New England's winter will be a little warmer with their submariners home once again.”

Cmdr. Bradley Bozin, commanding officer of the USS Minnesota, said he was “inspired” by the submarine’s crew, who he said exceeded his expectations.

“I couldn’t be more proud or humbled to have served alongside them,” he said in a statement. “We thank our families for the sacrifices they have made during their deployment, our success rests in their strength.”

USS Minnesota was commissioned in 2013, the third U.S. Navy ship to share the name of the North Star State. The submarine Minnesota is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.

