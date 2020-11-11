Veterans make their mark in Meriden

“It is nice to know that there are people out there that appreciate what we did,”

MERIDEN, Conn. — The American Legion Hall in Meriden is constantly buzzing with people doing good.

“We maintain our presence in this community again to remind them of what we have done and continue to do,” says veteran and American Legion member, Tony Gianakas.

Gianakas and fellow veteran William Logvin are two of about 200 people who call this place a home away from home- and made sure the flags were flying Veterans Day.

“Some people do have a tendency to forget and take their freedoms for granted, they are not free,” says Gianakas.

Wednesday members gathered across from the city’s World War II Wall of honor with community leaders to thank fellow veterans.

“It is nice to know that there are people out there that appreciate what we did,” says Logvin.

Logvin and Gianakas are just a few of the people who make our state proud - a tradition these vets say interested young people should continue.