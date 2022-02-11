CT DOT holding vote to name its snowplows in new contest

From almost 1,700 entries, they've narrowed it down to 20 names.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) has chosen the top 20 names that were submitted in their contest to name its snowplows and is now asking the public to vote for their favorites.

In this first-ever Name the Snowplow contest, the DOT picked from around 1,700 entries and are now holding a vote on which names are best.

It's Time to Name the #CT Snowplows! ✅ Voting is now open for our #NametheSnowplow Contest! You blew us away with 1.7k ideas & we have the TOP 20 Snowplow Names waiting for your vote. Choose your Favorite Four names here: https://t.co/8qPPtjmX2c Deadline is 2/16. #Havefun #CTDOT pic.twitter.com/1me7gmwaFl — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) February 11, 2022

There are 20 names to choose from, and people are being asked to vote for the best four names. Only one vote per person can be submitted.

The deadline to vote is Feb. 16.

To vote, click here, and for more information, send an e-mail to ctdotmedia@ct.gov.

