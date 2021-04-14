Walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic held this week at Schubert Theater in New Haven

The Moderna vaccine will be available to New Haven residents 18 years of age and older

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Schubert Theater in New Haven.

Officials said the Shubert Theatre will be the site of a Moderna vaccination walk-up clinic on April 14 and 15 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

The Moderna vaccine will be available to New Haven residents 18 years of age and older - no appointment is necessary but a photo ID is required, organizers said.

Originally, the site was to distribute the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, however, state and federal officials suspended distribution on Tuesday.

"Vaccinations will be provided free of charge by Griffin Health’s mobile vaccination team and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis," said a press release.

Residents will be able to receive their second Moderna dose during the next clinic dates on May 12 and 13 at the Shubert Theatre.

For more information call 211 or visit ct.gov/covidvaccine. For guests who are deaf or hard of hearing, call 711.

