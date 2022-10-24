Wallingford police body cam footage from assault case to air on national show

The incident happened in April 2021,

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Video from a 2021 domestic assault will receive national attention next month when it airs on the Investigation Discovery Network.

The video will air on November 1 and can also be viewed on the streaming service Discovery+.

Police were called to the scene of a domestic assault on April 14, 2021. The suspect, who had mental health issues, according to Wallingford police, was reported to have assaulted and threatened the victim. He had in his possession a sword, rifle, Taser, pepper spray, multiple knives, and body armor along with other items.

When police arrived, the suspect had barricaded himself in the house. Officers said they could see the barrel of a rifle in an upstairs window, before the suspect took off outside running.

The suspect pulled the rifle from a case and yelled at police to shoot him. He was captured without further incident. The rifle was later Ruger mini 14 .223 caliber and was loaded with a full magazine and one round in the chamber. Body armor, among other items/weapons was later located inside the home.

The suspect was convicted in May of Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit with a sentence of 5 years jail, execution suspended after 15 months, probation 3 years; Assault 3rd Degree with a sentence of 11 months jail; and Threatening 2nd Degree with a sentence of 11 months jail.

