Watch: Video captures toddler in Milford wandering around alone

A woman nearby was able to help the child by alerting the daycare center nearby.

MILFORD, Conn. — Talk about causing parents to panic!

A video taken earlier this week showed a toddler wandering out of his daycare in Milford, seemingly unknown to his teachers there.

Clovia Mcintosh took this video strategically shooting it to protect the child's privacy.

She says she was driving on Wellington Road when she spotted the child on the side of the road, right near the Route 15 off-ramp. She knew something wasn't right when she couldn't spot the child's parents nearby.

"I saw him step off the curb, in the street at one point, and I was like 'no, no, no,' if there was a parent there they would have definitely jumped in," said McIntosh. "So I turned around and pulled in the parking lot, once again looking around. I was kind of in disbelief that there wasn't an adult close by, and I jumped out of the car, walked up to the child."

Mcintosh added, "I saw there was a KinderCare and I walked up to the door while keeping an eye on him, and I was like there's a baby outside, and they were like 'A baby?' and I said yes and they ran out."

Mcintosh says the staff at KinderCare seemed surprised the boy was outside.

Kindercare released a statement on the incident:

At KinderCare, nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. We have a strict protocol we follow whenever there’s an incident in one of our centers, including immediately calling the child’s parents and reporting to licensing and DCFS.

We’re grateful the child was unhurt and have taken immediate steps to ensure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again. Wednesday morning we installed guards on all of the windows in our center to prevent the windows from opening more than a few inches. We’re also working with our agency partners at DCFS and licensing, and we’ll follow any additional guidance they offer.

Kindercare says it has a strict protocol it follows whenever there is an incident. The company has contacted the child's parents and the state. There is now an investigation into what happened.

