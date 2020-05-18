Silver Alert issued for missing teen from Waterbury

The teen was last seen Sunday afternoon

Waterbury Police have issued a Silver Alert for 15-year-old Ivan Lebron.

Lebron was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m.

Lebron is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds. Lebron was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a red stripe and black sweatpants.

Police say there are no medical concerns.