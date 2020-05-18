Silver Alert issued for missing teen from Waterbury

Waterbury Police have issued a Silver Alert for 15-year-old Ivan Lebron.
Lebron was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m.
Lebron is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds. Lebron was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a red stripe and black sweatpants.
Police say there are no medical concerns.
Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.