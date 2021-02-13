Waterbury Police searching for missing teen

Anyone with information is to contact the Detective Bureau.

Waterbury Police is asking for help to find a missing teen. Police say they were called to Irion Street for a report of a missing person on Friday around 3:31 pm.

Authorities identified the missing juvenile as fifteen-year-old Elijah Hughes. He was last seen on February 12, 2021 at approximately 8 a.m. Hughes is a light African American, 5’5’’ height and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair