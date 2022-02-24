The weather rollercoaster in Connecticut continues; Golf days are gone, snow returns

Snowplow services are excited about the snow because so far there hasn't been much in the season.

HARTFORD, Conn — All 33 Hartford Public Works trucks are getting revved up and ready for the latest round of snow forecasted to hit Connecticut.

"Even though the accumulations won’t be monumental, the time it takes is considerable – it’s a tough job,” said Michael Looney, the director of Hartford’s Public Works Department.

Looney also made a plea to the public to stay off the roads so his team can get out and clear the roads – about 200 miles worth – they will need to clear in the Capital City.

“It would be great if everyone could work remotely if possible and stay off the roads as much as they can… to allow us to do the best job that we can,” said Looney.

In West Hartford private plow driver John Mierzejewski said he was looking forward to the snow after a lean year for plowing this winter.

"It’s something to look forward to, I figure if I didn’t plow in a snowstorm what would I do? I’ve been doing this for 40 years, I might as well keep doing it,” said Mierzejewski.

Mierzejewski said, “ isn’t hard to miss on the roads, he still drives a 1984 Dodge Ram with a plow blade affixed to the front.

“I finally took my plow off just two weeks ago because it was just light stuff and now, I had to put it back on because they’re calling for snow and I think it will be a plowable storm,” added Mierzejewski.

The forecast in some areas of Central Connecticut calls for four to eight inches of snow.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

