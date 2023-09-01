Where you can and can't smoke marijuana in Connecticut

Recreational cannabis sales begin on Tuesday, January 10th in Connecticut.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Any adult over 21 that wants to buy cannabis products in Connecticut can do so, starting Tuesday.

That doesn’t mean you can expect to see people lighting up wherever they want.

For the most part, all the same rules that apply to smoking or vaping tobacco will also apply to marijuana. That means no smoking in public buildings including schools, restaurants, and workplaces.

The law that allows recreational marijuana also expanded Connecticut's Clean Indoor Air Act, so now people are not allowed to smoke tobacco or marijuana within 25 feet of any doorway.

So don’t expect to see people smoking weed outside of businesses either.

Towns and cities do have their own rules though.

"All smoking including cannabis, is banned in our city parks. So that’s where we stand right now. There has been some debate and talk from our ordinance committee," said Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano."To see if we should expand that to other areas of the city," he said.

Bristol’s steps to ban smoking in certain areas are similar to those taken in other communities.

For example, Southington, New Britain, and Vernon have all put a ban on smoking marijuana on city or town owned property.

On a statewide level, smoking marijuana is not allowed at any state parks or beaches.

"One of the things that people are worried about with adult recreational use cannabis is setting an example for our youth and families that might not want to partake in this," Caggiano said.

Driving while high is illegal and the Department of Transportation is reminding everyone that that does not change when recreational sales begin.

"We want the public to know that if you get behind the wheel and you’re impaired by marijuana, alcohol or something else you’re going to get a DUI," said DOT spokesperson Josh Morgan.

Recreational marijuana sales can begin starting at 10 o’clock in the morning on January 10th.

According to the Connecticut Cannabis Chamber of Commerce, 7 of the 9 approved dispensaries are ready to begin recreational sales Tuesday morning.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at gmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

