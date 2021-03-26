Willimantic woman killed in Franklin crash involving ambulance

Police said a car and the ambulance collided, killing the driver of the car.

FRANKLIN, Connecticut — A Willimantic woman is dead following a crash Thursday night in Franklin.

Police said an ambulance was driving northbound on Route 32 in the area of Pleasure Hill road. Heading southbound was 49-year-old Dawn Brett, driving in a Toyota Camry.

According to police, the two vehicles collided in the northbound lane.

The driver and a passenger in the ambulance were taken to Backus Hospital for injuries they received in the crash. Brett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-465-5400 ext 4001.

