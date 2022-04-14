Killingly residents continue discussion on supporting students' mental health

Students and their families have been speaking out demanding more mental health support, specifically a school-based mental health center at Killingly High School

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLINGLY, Conn. — Neighbors in Killingly and the town's Board of Education continued to discuss new ways to support the mental health of students during a meeting Wednesday night. This comes as the state is now investigating a complaint that the board has failed to adequately provide those services.

During the meeting, the Killingly Board of Education also voted in a new chair after Janice Joly resigned last week.

Students and their families have been speaking out for weeks demanding more mental health support, specifically a school-based mental health center at Killingly High School. However, the board voted down that proposal in March.

Then, early last week, dozens of parents and residents filed a complaint with the state against the town's Board of Education.

That complaint accused the board of failing to provide the minimum services needed to deal with the social, emotional, and mental health needs of students. The complaint was found to be substantial by the state, and the Connecticut Department of Education is now investigating.

Some students addressed the board Wednesday and once again pushed for the health center, which would allow therapists from Generations Family Health Center to offer services in the school at no cost.

"How can we expect our kids to perform well in school if their mental health and well-being isn't in check? As for your alternative option of hiring someone to work from the district, we've had many vacancies open for these positions for months and they're still not filled," said one student.

Some other options were also discussed by board members Wednesday, including adding psychologists and offering telehealth services.

They also circled back on some concerns about the proposed health center.

"One thing community members have expressed concerns about that I've heard is parental consent. We, I believe, would have the option and in other school districts, parental consent for in-house mental health care is required to start and you can also opt-in or opt-out," said one member.

The discussion around these potential services will continue at the next Board of Education meeting.

--

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at abavaro@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.