Weather Service to survey damage from rain, winds in Scotland, Windham

More than 300 Eversource customers were in the dark midday as crews worked to restore power after trees brought down power lines across Scotland, Windham.

SCOTLAND, Connecticut — The Weather Service said it is hoping the public can help in their investigation by providing pictures of damage in Scotland and Windham.

It has not been determined yet if it was from a tornado or strong winds that came through Friday morning bringing down trees, and power lines, and knocking out power to hundreds of Eversource customers.

After clouds moved out of Windham County, the same cells triggered tornado warnings in Rhode Island.

The Weather Service said a damage survey would not happen until Saturday. Meanwhile, drivers ran into roadblock after roadblock Friday while driving through Scotland.

Crews on scene along Route 14 said a lightning strike took down six poles and two trees there.

Jordan Dolbey said she slept through thunder and lightning and was unaware hints of radar-indicated rotation moved through town forcing a detour on Pitch Street.

“I was at my dad’s house and I was just going to go to the grocery store and try to get through,” Dolbey said. “I decided to move a couple of cones out of the way and got stuck.”

Windham Center Fire Department said it responded to a report of a tree falling on a car.

Brooklyn Turnpike was also closed at several points for storm clean-up.

Eversource said it sent crews out immediately after trees brought down power lines.

By late morning, storm clouds moved out, making way for sunshine.

Eversource officials said crews will continue their work in this area until all customers have power back on.

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at shernandez@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, X , and Instagram.

