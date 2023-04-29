Here's what it took to free a Windham Hospital patient from handcuffs without a key: Firefighters

The average handcuff removal tricks were not working, so firefighters got creative to find a solution.

WINDHAM, Conn. — What does it take to escape out of tight handcuffs? Without a working key, it took a group of firefighters and a sharp die grinder to break free, according to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener.

Firefighters were called to Windham Hospital around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to assist in removing handcuffs from someone's wrists.

The average handcuff removal tricks were not working; they were old cuffs that are not the same as the ones used at Willimantic PD and they were not opening up with a standard key, Scrivener said. Applying lubricant to the locks did not work either.

That's when the firefighters had to get creative. They turned to the use of the firehouse's die grinder, along with an airbag controller and a cylinder of SCBA, self-contained breathing apparatus, to slowly cut through the cuffs.

While cutting, wet towels and water were used to cool the cuff and to protect the police officer and others holding the patient's arm. A metal shield was placed between the patient's wrists and the cuff for protection.

Eventually, the cuffs were removed.

"As always, when all else fails--call the fire department. We will find a solution for your problem," Scrivener said.

In this case, getting out of handcuffs does not mean becoming free; Scrivener said he believes the person was under arrest at the time and was brought to the hospital for a separate medical incident before police realized they could not remove the handcuffs.

