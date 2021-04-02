Windsor man charged in multiple sexual assaults, one of a 17-year-old

Officials say due to his alleged assaults in CT and Calif., along with the specific and repeated methodology used, leads them to believe there may be more victims.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Police say a man is behind bars after a complaint of sexual assault was made against him involving a 17-year-old girl.

Officials said after an investigation into a January 3 complaint against Akin Jamal Warner, 25, of Windsor, police learned of three more incidents involving Warner with similar circumstances.

State troopers, along with police in Windsor Locks and Windsor are investigating.

Detectives also discovered that Warner lived in California last year, where the Orange County Sheriff's office had two open sexual assault cases involving him with the same methodology.

An arrest warrant was obtained and he was taken in custody at his home shortly before 1:30 a.m. on January 28. Warner was charged with 1st degree Sexual Assault and held on $500,000 bond.

Following his arrest, Windsor PD obtained another warrant with a court set bond of $750,000. While in custody at Hartford Correctional Center, Warner was charged again on February 3 with 1st degree Sexual Assault.

He will appear in court on February 22.

Officials said the scope of his alleged assaults in Connecticut and California, along with the specific and repeated methodology used, leads them to believe there may be more victims.