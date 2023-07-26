Woman injured slightly after car windows blown out in Sturbridge parking lot

When crews arrived, they found a black Toyota that had all of the glass blown out.

STURBRIDGE, Mass. — Officials believe a woman who was "huffing" using an aerosol can caused an explosion in a car on Saturday.

On July 22, at 3:49 pm, the Sturbridge Fire Department received a 911 call for a possible vehicle explosion at 110 Charlton Road, near Walmart. When crews arrived, they found a black Toyota that had all of the glass blown out. In addition, all four doors of the vehicle appeared to be damaged but still attached. Firefighters found a woman with minor injuries who was treated at the scene but refused t be taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Authorities suspected the woman may have been in the car with the windows closed, huffing using cans of compressed air and then attempting to light a cigarette. According to the American Addiction Centers, “Huffing is a type of substance abuse that involves inhaling fumes from household substances in order to experience a high.” Often times these fumes are highly flammable. The buildup of these fumes inside the car followed by the attempt to light the cigarette appears to have caused an explosion resulting in injuries to the female and damage to the vehicle and surrounding vehicles.

No other injuries were reported.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.