Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Middletown

The crash happened in the area of Washington Street right near Wesleyan University

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police are searching for the driver who hit a person in Middletown and drove off.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and High Street, near Wesleyan University.

Police said a dark colored car traveling westbound struck the person and fled the scene, possibly toward West Street.

Officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Brooke Rich, of Middeltown.

The car of interest is believed to be a dark color, four-door sedan with heavy front end damage. Police said the driver is believed to be a white man.

According to police, a second vehicle made contact with the victim after the initial impact and officers are looking for that car and driver.