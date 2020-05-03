Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police are searching for the driver who hit a person in Middletown and drove off.
The crash happened just after 9 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and High Street, near Wesleyan University.
Police said a dark colored car traveling westbound struck the person and fled the scene, possibly toward West Street.
Officials identified the victim as 41-year-old Brooke Rich, of Middeltown.
The car of interest is believed to be a dark color, four-door sedan with heavy front end damage. Police said the driver is believed to be a white man.
According to police, a second vehicle made contact with the victim after the initial impact and officers are looking for that car and driver.
Anyone with any information can call 860-638-4000 or Sgt. Doug Clark, supervisor of the Traffic Unit at 860-638-4060.