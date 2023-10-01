If you when the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, find out how to spend it in Connecticut

From a brand new Maserati, to millions of Frank Pepe's pizzas.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is for the third largest jackpot in the game's history, $1.1 billion dollars.

"Lots of zeros," said Phil Buccheri of West Hartford.

It has people excited about trying their luck at winning big.

"I don’t usually play but tonight the amount is a lot so," Buccheri said.

There has never been a Mega Millions jackpot winner in Connecticut but people are hoping that changes with Tuesday's drawing.

Many have already figured out what they’d do with the money.

"I’m going to help my parents, my mother-in-law, my friends in Brazil," said Felipe Azevedo of West Hartford.

"Oh help a lot of people. I would help a lot of people and retire. It would be nice to retire at a young age," said Holly Hamrick of West Hartford.

But what about also having some fun?

At the top of many people’s lists, driving off in a brand-new car. FOX61 asked to see the most expensive one at the Maserati dealership. The Levante Trofeo.

"Twin turbo v8, 580 horsepower, 6 adjustable ride heights, it’s like getting three cars in one. It’s a sports car, everyday driving, SUV," said Geno Douthit, of Valenti Maserati.

Going for $162,816 you could buy 6,756 of them with the jackpot winnings. One in every color for all your friends and family.

If cars aren’t your thing, what about some food?

Let’s say you go with a classic. A large pie from Frank Pepe’s. You could buy over 36 and a half million of them.

"The charredness underneath, the high-quality ingredients," said Newman Reeves, manager at the West Hartford location. "Very delicious. My favorite is the pepperoni pizza," he said.

$1.1 billion would get you over 637-thousand stadium club season tickets to the Yard Goats.

Or as most people said, you could hop on a plane and get away from the Connecticut cold for a bit.

"Dubai. With the grandkids, my sons, my daughter-in-law, that would be the lifetime dream right there," Hamrick said.

If you were to take the cash option, that would be $576.8 million.

