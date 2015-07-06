1 Lotto! ticket wins $9.4M jackpot in CT Lottery's Friday drawing

The numbers to match are 6-7-15-22-28-42. One Lotto! ticket matched all six numbers.

HARTFORD, Conn. — One Lotto! ticket won the top prize of $9,400,000 in Friday night's drawing, according to CT Lottery.

One ticket sold matched all six numbers, winning the $9.4 million prize. The winner can choose to take an annuity, which would send the money in 21 equal payments; an estimated $447,000 in this case. The other option is to take the ticket's cash value of $6,483,618.

Nine tickets matched five out of six numbers, earning a $2,244 prize.

Over 7,900 tickets matched three numbers, winning $2, making twice what they wagered (Wagers are $1 each).

A total of 8,440 winning Lotto! tickets were sold in Connecticut for Friday's drawing.

The odds of winning are 1 in 39.3, while winning the jackpot is a 1 in 7,059,052 chance, according to CT Lottery.

The next drawing is on Tuesday, Oct. 3, and the drawing can be watched at 10:38 p.m. on CW20. The jackpot resets to $1 million.

