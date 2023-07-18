3 $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Connecticut

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing for months with no grand prize winners.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's not $1 billion nor $1 million, but a win is a win in the world of the lottery! Three people won $10,000 on Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing with the tickets bought in Connecticut!

The CT Lottery did not specify where those winning tickets were sold at this time.

While the three tickets matched, none managed to snag the megaplier, which would have increased the prize's winnings to $40,000.

The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing for months with no grand prize winners. With the growing Powerball jackpot reaching $1 billion, this week's Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are worth more than $1.7 billion combined.

Mega Millions hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.

Winners almost always take the cash option, but they do have a choice to instead get the full amount in regular payments over 29 years. The cash option for Tuesday's drawing was $328.5 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers for July 18, 2023:

The winning numbers were 19-22-31-37-54, Mega Ball 18 and Megaplier 4.

When is the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

What are the largest lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine) $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan $1 billion, Powerball (estimated) - July 19, 2023 $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland) $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

The game's giant prizes come with minuscule chances of winning — winners overcome odds of roughly 1 in 302.6 million.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.