'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud dead at 25

Cloud's family said he had “intensely struggled” with the recent loss of his father.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Actor Angus Cloud, known for his role in HBO's "Euphoria," has died. He was 25.

Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. TMZ first reported the news.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The actor's death comes shortly after his father's death. Cloud had recently posted a picture of his father on Instagram with the caption "Miss you breh."

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone,” his family added.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," the post read. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” He was walking down the street in New York when casting scout Eléonore Hendricks noticed him. Cloud was resistant at first, suspecting a scam. Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually made him a co-star in the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

The part made Cloud the breakout star of one the buzziest shows in television. He was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6."