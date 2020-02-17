Amie Harwick, Hollywood therapist and Drew Carey's ex-fiancée, dead in suspected murder

The LAPD says they found Dr. Amie Harwick on the ground below a third-story balcony with injuries 'consistent with a fall.'

Dr. Amie Harwick, a well-known Hollywood therapist who was previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, has died after she was found in critical condition under her home's balcony, according to police.

In a statement to Deadline, the Los Angeles Police Department said Hollywood patrol officers responded around 1:16 a.m. Saturday to a radio call of a "woman screaming." Officers met Harwick's roommate, who said she had been assaulted.

Police told ABC News that her roommate jumped a wall and went to a neighbor's house to report the assault.

Officers said they found Harwick on the ground under a third-story balcony.

According to police, she was unresponsive and had "injuries consistent with a fall." Police said Harwick was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police told Deadline they found evidence of a struggle and forced entry into Harwick's residence. Gareth Pursehouse was arrested outside a home Saturday afternoon on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to ABC, police said Harwick had "recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend." Deadline reports that Harwick had a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it had recently expired.