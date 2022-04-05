Joe Turkel, bartender in 'The Shining' and 'Blade Runner' actor, dead at 94

Joe Turkel was one of only two actors who appeared in three Stanley Kubrick films.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Joe Turkel, who played the bartender in Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining," has died at the age of 94, his family and a representative confirmed to multiple media outlets on Friday.

Turkel died Monday at a hospital in Santa Monica, his family said, according to Deadline. He died peacefully with his two sons by his side, the outlet reported.

In addition to his iconic performance as Lloyd the bartender in "The Shining," the veteran actor also appeared in two other Kubrick films: "The Killing" and "Paths of Glory." He was one of only two actors who appeared in three Kubrick films, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Turkel is also well-known for playing Dr. Eldon Tyrell, who developed the replicants, in the original "Blade Runner."

His career in the entertainment industry stretched nearly five decades and included more than 100 acting credits. He appeared in episodes of several popular TV shows including "The Andy Griffith Show," "Miami Vice," "The Untouchables," "The Lone Ranger," The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp" and many others.

According to Variety, his last acting credit was a voice role in a 1997 "Blade Runner" video game.

While Turkel speaks less than 100 words in his two scenes with Jack Nicholson in "The Shining," he recalled in a 2014 interview that they rehearsed it for six weeks as Kubrick tried to find the perfect shot and angle.

Joe Turkel, the character actor known for his turns in 'The Shining' and 'Blade Runner,' has died at 94. https://t.co/u7uJqf0OA1 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 1, 2022