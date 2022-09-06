Justin Bieber cancels remaining tour dates, says performing after diagnosis 'took a toll'

Earlier this summer, the pop star revealed he had a condition that left one side of his face paralyzed.

Example video title will go here for this video

Justin Bieber is taking another break from touring after being "overtaken" by exhaustion as he deals with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.

The star went public about his diagnosis while on tour in June, showing fans that the right side of his face was paralyzed. He postponed the remainder of his North American shows to recover.

After weeks of rest, Bieber resumed his "Justice World Tour" in Europe but said it wasn't business as usual.

"I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," he wrote in a statement on his Instagram story Tuesday. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now... I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber said in June that he has been doing facial exercises to regain motion in the right side of his face, and that his features will likely return to normal. But he said there wasn't an exact timeline for when that could be.

In March, Biebers’ wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome happens when a shingles outbreak — which occurs as a second infection of chickenpox — affects nerves near a patient's ear. The disease can cause a painful rash and facial paralysis, as well as hearing loss.

The syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox, and can live in a patient's system for years after a chickenpox infection. It can reactivate at any time.