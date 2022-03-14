Lyft to join Uber in adding fuel surcharge as gas prices surge

Lyft hasn't said how much more you'll pay, but the surcharge will go to drivers who pay out-of-pocket for gas.

SAN FRANCISCO — Lyft plans to add a temporary fuel surcharge to help drivers deal with rising gas prices, the company confirmed Monday.

Lyft didn't say how much more riders will pay per trip or when the surcharge will begin.

"Driver earnings overall remain elevated compared to last year, but given the rapid rise in gas prices we’ll be asking riders to pay a temporary fuel surcharge, all of which will go to drivers," Lyft said in a statement. "We’ll share more details shortly."

Fellow rideshare company Uber has a similar surcharge going into effect Wednesday. Uber's fuel surcharge will be either $0.45 or $0.55 on each trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order.

Like Lyft, Uber's entire surcharge will go to drivers, who are responsible for paying out-of-pocket for the gas they use.

Gas prices have shot up over recent weeks, and experts they're likely to remain high in the short term amid soaring crude oil costs and global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

AAA estimates the average price of gas in the US for Monday to be $4.325. Gas prices had passed the previous record of $4.10 earlier in March, but that record doesn't account for inflation -- in today's terms, the record price would be equal to about $5.24.

Governors from several states have urged Congress to suspend the federal government's 18-cent-a-gallon gas tax through the remainder of this year. But some transportation advocates say there's no guarantee a gas tax cut would get fully passed on to consumers.