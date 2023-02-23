R. Kelly to learn if he effectively gets ‘life’ sentence

Prosecutors acknowledge that a lengthy addition to the New York sentence Kelly already has would practically erase any chance of him ever leaving prison alive.

CHICAGO — R. Kelly is set to learn whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison when a federal judge sentences him Thursday on convictions for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.

Prosecutors have asked the judge overseeing the sentencing hearing in Kelly's hometown of Chicago to order him to serve a 25-year sentence only after he completes a 30-year term imposed last year in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking.

That would make the 56-year-old Grammy Award winner eligible for release in 2066, a year shy of his 100th birthday. The defense wants a sentence of around 10 years, served concurrently.

If Judge Harry Leinenweber does let Kelly serve his new sentence simultaneously with the New York sentence, he will serve no more than the 30 years and should be eligible for release at around age 80 — providing him some hope of one day resuming life outside prison.

In a potentially key ruling early, Leinenweber said at the outset of the hearing that he did not accept the government’s contention that Kelly used fear to woo underage girls for sex.

“The (government’s) whole theory of grooming, was sort of the opposite of fear of bodily harm,” the judge told the court. “It was the fear of lost love, lost affections (from Kelly)'. … It just doesn’t seem to me that it rises to the fear of bodily harm.”

Prosecutors say Kelly's crimes against children and his lack of remorse justify the stiffer sentence.

A calm Kelly spoke briefly at the start of the hearing, when the judge asked him if he had reviewed key presentencing documents for any inaccuracies.

“Your honor, I have gone over it with my attorney,” Kelly said. "I’m just relying on my attorney for that.”

Jurors in Chicago convicted Kelly last year on six of 13 counts: three counts of producing child porn and three of enticement of minors for sex. Kelly was acquitted of the marqueecount.

Kelly rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

In presentencing filings, prosecutors described Kelly as “a serial sexual predator” who used his fame and wealth to reel in, sexually abuse and then discard star-struck fans.

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, accused prosecutors of offering an “embellished narrative” in an attempt to get the judge to join what she called the government’s “blood-thirsty campaign to make Kelly a symbol of the #MeToo movement.”