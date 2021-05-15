Rombauer crosses finish line first at Preakness

Medina Spirit finished third. Midnight Bourbon was second.

BALTIMORE — Rombauer has given trainer Michael McCarthy his first Triple Crown victory by winning the 146th running of the Preakness as a 25-1 shot.

Rombauer came on strong down the stretch to overtake Bob Baffert's front-running Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit on Saturday. Medina Spirit finished first at Churchill Downs two weeks ago but that result remains in limbo because the horse tested positive for a steroid after the race.

Midnight Bourbon came in second at Pimlico Race Course, 3 1/2 lengths back, after going off with 3-1 odds. Medina Spirit ended up third after going off as the 2-1 favorite.

Rombauer covered the 1 3/16th-mile course in an unofficial time of 1 minute, 53.62 seconds.

The bay colt had skipped the Kentucky Derby on May 1 and was McCarthy’s first Triple Crown entrant.