Stamford-based Americares sends largest shipment of aid to Turkey-Syrian border

The global humanitarian organization is supporting 30,000 displaced people in two communities after an earthquake that devasted that region.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Stamford-based Americares has worked on humanitarian aid in Syria for years. In the 36 hours after a massive earthquake along the Turkish border, it's working to help 30,000 displaced people and preparing to receive the largest relief shipment yet, 16 tons shipped from its Connecticut center in Stamford.

Americares has 700 workers around the world. Cory Nally is the director of international response. She's currently on the ground in the Turkish city of Adana where she spoke to FOX61 via Zoom Thursday morning.

“Within 36 hours of the earthquake happening, a team of experienced responders left the United States to come to Turkey," Nally said. “I have been doing this work for more than 10 years and I’ve never dealt with a disaster of this size. It’s enormous it’s going to take more than a decade for this area to recover and the trauma is going to stay with people for the rest of their life.”

Tens of thousands have lost their lives. According to current estimates, one million have been displaced.

“We saw 10 and 12-story apartments that had just collapsed into piles of rubble. And I heard from one person walking by that one couple who had died at this apartment building had been at their daughter’s wedding the night before," she added.

The Stamford-based organization has been working on humanitarian efforts for years in Syria.

Luckily, its partners in the region survived. Some of their loved ones were not as lucky.

“Many of them lost family members including one woman who lost 15 family members. It’s just unimaginable to think of having to bury so many people," said Nally.

In collaboration with the UPS Foundation, Americares is importing 16 tons of medicine, medical supplies, and hygiene kits. It's the largest shipment yet.

Rescue workers are still scrambling to find more survivors and survivors scrambling for more aid.

Among Nally's team on the ground, is a mental health professional, currently working with survivors.

“Many of the survivors that we’re speaking to are understandably traumatized by what happened and to live in that destruction day to day they continue to be traumatized," she said.

If you’re looking to help, Americares says the best thing is to send monetary donations since they know what’s needed and can put it together. You can do that here.

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News.

