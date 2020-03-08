Watch live: President Trump holds Monday afternoon briefing

The White House has not announced a topic for President Trump's news conference, though it's expected he'll discuss the response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference at the White House Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

The president is expected to address the federal government's ongoing coronavirus response, but a specific topic has not been announced by the White House.

Meanwhile, negotiations on Capitol Hill are set to restart Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as they continue to finalize another round of coronavirus economic aid.

Pelosi, along with top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, called Monday's talks productive.

Earlier Monday, the White House announced changes to its own coronavirus testing policy on the complex. The White House said that random coronavirus testing of its staff is becoming mandatory as "part of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety.”

It says such testing had previously been handled on a voluntary basis.

Last week, the White House disclosed that National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien had tested positive for the virus, making O’Brien the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.