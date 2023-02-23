Connecticut leaders renew calls for solidarity with Ukraine, ahead of 1-year since Russian invasion

They reiterated President Biden's message of solidarity with Ukraine, saying now is not the time for division in Congress.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Thursday morning, Gov. Ned Lamont joined Connecticut's Congressional delegation and Ukrainian refugees at Central Connecticut State University (CCSU) to mark nearly one year since Russia's invasion.

The governor and representatives reiterated President Biden's message from earlier in the week of solidarity with Ukraine, saying now is not the time for division in Congress.

“One year ago my entire world was ruined,” said Hannah Zholnerchyk, PhD.

Zholnerchyk and other Ukrainian refugees now living in Connecticut told stories of their lives before and after Russia's invasion.

“It's like a scene from film, but it's real life,” Zholnerchyk said.

These people were just a few of the more than 700 Ukrainian refugees Connecticut has welcomed in the past year.

“I hope this war will finished in this year,” continued Iryna Kundeus. “I really hope because I want to see my husband and my family.”

This sentiment was shared by Connecticut leaders and the federal lawmakers at CCSU.

“You have to stand up to evil and if you don't evil spreads”,” said Lamont.

U.S. Rep. Jahanna Hayes said, “In the Connecticut delegation, we will speak for those people who have no one to speak for them.”

There was a renewed call for support Thursday, as representatives said resolve is beginning to erode and fracture.

“It’s starting to seem like there are cracks in the political world in terms of our commitment to Ukraine,” U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said.

“We cannot delay,” added U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. “Time is not on our side.”

There is a split emerging within the Republican party, but Blumenthal said in the Senate he sees an “unshakeable resolve.”

“I believe there is staunch bipartisan support for Ukraine now,” Blumenthal added. “I’m hoping the people of CT and our country will sense what's at stake.”

Blumenthal also said more supplemental funding is likely in the next month or two.

Emma Wulfhorst is a political reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at ewulfhorst@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.