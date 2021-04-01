CT Army Sergeant presented medals for services in WWII

75 years after fighting in the Philippines, Dan Crowley was presented the Combat Infantryman Badge, POW Medal, and recognized at the rank of Sergeant.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Dan Crowley was 18-years-old when he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1940. Now 75-years after his service ended, Crowley has presented medals and promotion.

On Monday, Gregory Slavonic presented Crowley with an honorary Combat Infantry Badge for the fighting he did in the Philippines and a Prisoner of War Medal. Slavonic was performing the duties of the Navy undersecretary.

Crowley arrived in the Philippines in 1941, fought on the Bataan Peninsula, and was eventually captured by the Japanese. He was liberated in 1945 and returned home to his family in Connecticut.

Since he was never notified about him attaining the rank of Sergeant, he was promoted Monday. The event was held at the Bradley International Airport/Air National Guard hanger in Windsor Locks. Senator Richard Blumenthal was also in attendance.