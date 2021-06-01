x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

News

On the llam: 'Very chill' llama found wandering off highway in Massachusetts

Newburyport's animal control made calls to local farms to see if any were missing a llama, but no owner was found.
Credit: AP
This Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, photo released by Newburyport/West Newbury Animal Control shows a male llama that was found Monday alone in a field near Interstate 95 in Newburyport, Mass. The llama was temporarily kept at a local farm until its owner could be located. (Kayla Provencher/Newburyport/West Newbury Animal Control via AP)

NEWBURYPORT, Mass — A passerby spotted a wandering llama in a field off an interstate in Massachusetts and with the help of an animal control officer, brought it to a farm for safekeeping. 

The Boston Globe reports Patrick Boddy was driving in Newburyport when he spotted the male gray and white llama, stopped his truck and approached it on Monday. 

The llama acted “very chill,” as he walked up to him. Newburyport's animal control officer Kayla Provencher made calls to local farms to see if any were missing a llama, but no owner was found.

For now, the llama is being housed at a farm just across the state line in New Hampshire.