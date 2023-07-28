Connecticut DEEP receives $3 million grant

The Environmental Protection Agency's funding will reduce harmful air pollution.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut lawmakers announced that the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) will receive funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The new $3 million federal funding will ensure Connecticut has the necessary resources to help cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce carbon pollution, according to the Connecticut congressional delegation.

The Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program helps develop plans to reduce harmful air pollution.

Phase One of the grant will provide the state with critical resources to drive down emissions, said DEEP officials.

DEEP will work in collaboration with air pollution control districts, statewide municipalities, and tribal governments to support actions to reduce greenhouse gases and harmful air pollutants.

Last summer, the Inflation Reduction Act made an investment in clean energy and decarbonization while also lowering costs for families.

